Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industrials

Serco lifts annual outlook on contract boost and cost cuts

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Serco Group Plc raised its full-year forecasts for revenue and profit on Friday, after contract extensions in the UK and strong performance in the United States, coupled with cost cuts, boosted third-quarter sales.

The company now expects annual revenue of around 3.9 billion pounds ($5.03 billion) and underlying trading profit in the range of 160 million pounds to 165 million pounds.

$1 = 0.7760 pounds Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up