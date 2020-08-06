UK's Serco posts 53% jump in first-half profit

Aug 6 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Serco reported a 53% jump in first-half profit on Thursday, benefiting from strong overseas demand for its services and the acquisition of a U.S. naval systems unit last year.

The provider of defence, security, immigration, health and transport services for governments in more than 20 countries said underlying trading profit came in at 77.6 million pounds ($102.24 million), up from 50.6 million pounds last year. ($1 = 0.7590 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)