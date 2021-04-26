UPDATE 1-UK fraud office's criminal case against former Serco execs falls through

(Adds details from SFO statement, lawyer comment, background)

April 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s fraud office said on Monday a court had dismissed its plea to adjourn a hearing against two former Serco executives, after the regulator found errors with disclosures it had made in its case related to prisoner-tagging contracts.

The judge directed the jury to return verdicts of not guilty, after the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) sought to pursue a retrial that could remedy the errors made in the “non-disclosure of certain materials”, the SFO said in a statement.

“We are considering how best to undertake an assessment to prevent this from happening in the future,” it added.

A long-running investigation by the watchdog into how Serco, one of Britain’s biggest contractors, billed the government over electronic tags for prisoners turned a corner in 2019, when Serco and the SFO agreed to settle the case for $24 million.

However, a separate, criminal investigation into executives linked to the contract continued. Two former directors part of Serco's units were charged here with fraud and false accounting later that year.

Andrew Katzen, partner at Hickman & Rose, and solicitor for one of the directors said the outcome was “a welcome vindication of my client.” (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Huw Jones in London; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shailesh Kuber)