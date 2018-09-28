UPDATE 1-Serco forecasts better than expected full-year profit and revenue

(Adds detail, background)

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Serco Group expects full-year profit to rise by more than 30 percent, beating market expectations through an improved operating performance and tighter cost control, the British outsourcing company said on Friday.

Serco, which runs prisons, provides border security, operates ferries and trains and a variety of other services from payslip administration to hospital cleaning, has been focusing on foreign contracts and cost-cutting to compensate for a “hiatus” in UK public outsourcing.

The news is likely to be welcomed by investors after a long period of downbeat sentiment after the collapse of rival Carillion at the start of the year and major difficulties at peers Capita and Mitie.

The company expects underlying trading profit of between 90 million pounds ($117.73 million) and 95 million pounds, well above the 69.8 million pounds it reported last year.

Serco also expects revenue to beat market expectations at about 2.8 billion pounds.

Serco had previously expected revenue of 2.7-2.8 billion pounds and profit of about 80 million pounds.

The company also said that full-year results would be boosted by a number of non-recurring trading items, such as end-of-contract settlements.

Net debt is expected to be at the lower end of its previous guidance of 200-250 million pounds, helped by early repayment of a vendor loan note issued on its disposal of Intelenet in 2015.

It had previously forecast net debt in the top half of the range. ($1 = 0.7645 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)