Serco Group raises 2021 profit outlook on demand for COVID-19 services in UK

June 14 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Serco Group on Monday raised its 2021 profit outlook by 15 million pounds to about 200 million pounds ($282.18 million) as it expects stronger demand for its COVID-19 services in the UK.

The company said its testing and tracing contracts volumes in the UK have continued to be strong and expects demand for these services to continue for longer in the second half than previously anticipated. ($1 = 0.7088 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)