Software group Serviceware targets 102 mln eur Frankfurt IPO

FRANKFURT, April 6 (Reuters) - Serviceware SE says

* Sets price range at 22.50-27.50 eur/shr

* Offering of 2.5 mln new shares and 1.2 mln existing shares implies IPO size of 83.3 mln eur ($102.25 mln) to 101.8 mln eur

* Free float will be around 35 pct after IPO, post-IPO market cap of 236-289 mln eur

* Offer period Apr. 9-18, debut on Apr. 20

* Service ware supplies enterprise service management software, proceeds from IPO to be used for expansion of business including acquisitions ($1 = 0.8147 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)