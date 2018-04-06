FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Software
April 6, 2018 / 3:40 PM / a day ago

Software group Serviceware targets 102 mln eur Frankfurt IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 6 (Reuters) - Serviceware SE says

* Sets price range at 22.50-27.50 eur/shr

* Offering of 2.5 mln new shares and 1.2 mln existing shares implies IPO size of 83.3 mln eur ($102.25 mln) to 101.8 mln eur

* Free float will be around 35 pct after IPO, post-IPO market cap of 236-289 mln eur

* Offer period Apr. 9-18, debut on Apr. 20

* Service ware supplies enterprise service management software, proceeds from IPO to be used for expansion of business including acquisitions ($1 = 0.8147 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.