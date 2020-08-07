UPDATE 1-Satellite firm SES trims 2020 outlook on H2 pandemic impact

* Shares rise on Q2 beat

* Trims FY forecasts

* Investing in mid-orbit systems

* C-band clearing under way (Adds detail from call)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Satellite company SES on Friday beat second-quarter earnings estimates but trimmed its 2020 outlook given further impact expected from the pandemic.

The Luxembourg-based group, one of the world’s biggest satellite service providers, said that impact in coming quarters included cancelled sports events and reduced air and cruise traffic.

SES now forecasts slightly lower full-year core profit of 1.12-1.16 billion euros ($1.37 billion) from revenue of 1.86-1.90 billion.

It reported a second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of 294.2 million euros, beating analyst expectations of 255 million helped by a good performance in its networks division.

Its Paris-listed shares were up 1.4% at 0822 GMT after rising as moch as 5%.

Credit Suisse expects the shares to perform well on the results and on relief that the company’s guidance was not worse.

SES said it would invest $480 million in four additional medium-orbit mPower satellites, increasing constellation capacity by 90% as it partners with manufacturer Boeing to create flexible services aimed at governments.

In a call, CEO Steve Collar said current investments were aimed at the market as it develops beyond 2023, noting that SES could scale up the project as demand evolves.

Collar predicted that this, together with investments in Cloud and automation, could allow SES to capture higher market share as the market grows.

The company, which holds a licence to the so-called C-Band spectrum, expects by mid-2021 to receive more than $1.5 billion as part of the around $4 billion it could receive in proceeds to clear these frequencies in the United States.

The C-Band, a block of spectrum used to deliver video and radio programming to 120 million U.S. households, is currently being repurposed for next-generation 5G services.

“We are now full steam ahead into the clearing process,” said Collar, adding that investments were being made up front with expenses set to flow in by 2021.