Satellite firm SES raises outlook after H1 profit beats estimates

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Satellite company SES on Wednesday nudged up the lower end of its core profit guidance for 2021, as a recovery in its video broadcasting business helped beat analysts’ expectations for the first half.

The Luxembourg-based group now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between 1.08 billion-1.10 billion euros ($1.28 billion-$1.31 billion) this year, excluding expenses linked to restructuring and its clearing of U.S. C-Band spectrum.

SES, one of the world’s biggest commercial satellite operators, had previously guided for an adjusted EBITDA of between 1.06 billion-1.10 billion euros in 2021, from revenues of 1.76 billion-1.82 billion euros.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2021 fell to 544 million euros from 582 million euros a year earlier, beating analysts’ average estimate of 530.6 million euros.