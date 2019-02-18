Broadcasting
February 18, 2019

Australia's Seven West Media's first-half profit falls 13.8 percent

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian free-to-air television broadcaster Seven West Media Ltd said on Tuesday its half-year net profit fell 13.8 percent as stringent cost-saving measures failed to offset a fall in advertising revenue.

Net profit came in at A$86.2 million ($61.44 million) for the six months ended Dec. 30, compared to A$100 million a year ago.

Seven West said half-year revenue fell 1.5 percent from a year ago. ($1 = 1.4029 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok and Mensholong Lepcha in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

