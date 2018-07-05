FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
July 5, 2018 / 6:17 AM / in an hour

Japan's Seven & i posts 2.7 pct rise in Q1 profit on overseas strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd said on Thursday operating profit rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in the three months through May, bolstered by strong sales at its overseas convenience stores.

Operating profit was 86.4 billion yen ($781.2 million) for the first quarter. That was slightly above the average 85 billion yen forecast by three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The convenience store operator maintained its 415 billion yen forecast for the year ending February. ($1 = 110.6000 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.