Japan's Seven & i posts 2.7 pct rise in Q1 profit on overseas strength

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd said on Thursday operating profit rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in the three months through May, bolstered by strong sales at its overseas convenience stores.

Operating profit was 86.4 billion yen ($781.2 million) for the first quarter. That was slightly above the average 85 billion yen forecast by three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The convenience store operator maintained its 415 billion yen forecast for the year ending February. ($1 = 110.6000 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)