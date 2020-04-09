Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 9, 2020 / 6:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Seven & i posts 3% rise in annual operating profit

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings Co reported a 3% rise in annual operating profit.

Seven & i, which owns both the popular 7-Eleven convenience store and Ito-Yokado supermarket chain, reported an operating profit of 424.27 billion yen ($3.9 billion) for the year through February, compared with 411.6 billion a year earlier.

The company previously said it would delay announcing guidance and longer-term business plans as it deals with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

$1 = 108.7500 yen Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kim Coghill

