Japan's Seven & i sees 6 pct jump in FY profit on U.S. growth

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd said on Thursday it expects operating profit to rise 6 percent in the year through February, below analyst estimates, as its U.S. convenience store business helps offset cooling sales at home.

Full-year operating profit is forecast to be 415 billion yen ($3.88 billion), the company said. That compared with a consensus estimate of 419.8 billion yen from 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Seven & i also reported operating profit rose 7.4 percent to 391.7 billion yen in the year just ended, boosted by growth in the U.S. where it has acquired a further 1,000 stores. ($1 = 106.9100 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey Editing by Christopher Cushing)