Severn Trent Chairman Andrew Duff to step down

May 7 (Reuters) - Water utility Severn Trent said on Tuesday Chairman Andrew Duff would step down after nine years in the role.

The departure comes at a time when the company is preparing to implement its new business plan after being awarded Fast Track status by Britain’s water regulator.

Severn Trent, which supplies water across the Midlands region, said it had started to look for Duff’s successor and that he intended to remain in the role until the induction of a new chairman. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)