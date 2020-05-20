Healthcare
May 20, 2020 / 6:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Severn Trent pays dividend, warns on coronavirus impact

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - British water supplier Severn Trent said on Wednesday it would pay a final dividend, while warning the coronavirus crisis was likely to lead to unpaid household water bills over the next year and a decline in sales to businesses.

The company proposed a final dividend of 60.05 pence, in line with policy and higher than the 56.02 pence it paid last year, as it reported a 0.6% decrease in underlying profit before interest and tax for the year ended March 31.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Shanima A in Bengaluru, editing by Patrick Graham

