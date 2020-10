NAIROBI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Seychelles opposition candidate Wavel Ramkalawan won the archipelago’s presidential election with 54.9% of valid votes cast, the electoral commission chairman said on Sunday, upsetting incumbent president Danny Faure.

“I declare ... Ramkalawan as the elected candidate,” commission chairman Danny Lucas said in a live broadcast announcing the results. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by William Mallard)