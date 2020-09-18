Seyfarth Shaw restores salaries but lays off staff and 'small number of attorneys'

Seyfarth Shaw said Friday that it is laying off staff employees and “a small number of attorneys” while also restoring salaries that it had trimmed when the pandemic struck earlier this year.

A firm spokesman declined to say how many staffers and lawyers were being laid off. The attorneys were furloughed back in April, Seyfarth chair and managing partner Pete Miller said in a statement.

