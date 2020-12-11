IN BRIEF: Seyfarth to hand out pandemic back pay on Christmas Eve

Lawyers and staff at Seyfarth Shaw will have a welcome addition in their holiday stockings this year, after the firm said Friday that it will restore their lost income from pay cuts that were in effect earlier this year.

Pete Miller, the firm’s chair and managing partner, said in a statement that the “retroactive salary adjustments” will include everyone whose salary was cut on May 1. Employees will get that money on Dec. 24.

