Law firm Seyfarth Shaw is dropping the Trump Organization as a client in the wake of last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol.

A spokesman for the 900-lawyer firm said Wednesday that Seyfarth is “working with the company to secure new counsel for its ongoing commercial matters to ensure a smooth transition in accordance with our ethical obligations.”

