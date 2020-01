Jan 17 (Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later company Sezzle Inc said on Friday a U.S. government department approved the company’s application for a lending license in the State of California.

The decision from the California Department of Business Oversight comes nearly two weeks after Sezzle announced the department’s intention to reject its application. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)