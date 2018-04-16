FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
April 16, 2018 / 3:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Altice says SFR an essential asset, no comment on reported Bouygues bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Altice said on Monday that its French telecoms unit SFR was one of the group’s essential assets, part of its industrial and long term project.

It declined to comment specifically on a Bloomberg news report that Bouygues was weighing a bid for it.

The report had sent Amsterdam-listed Altice shares up 8 percent before paring gains to 6 percent.

Bloomberg said in the report that deliberations were said to be in the early stage.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain Writing by Bate Felix Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.