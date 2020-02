ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Swiss inspections firm SGS on Friday announced plans to buy back 200 million Swiss francs ($204.10 million) in shares starting on Feb. 17 to reduce its capital.

The program will end at the latest on Dec. 30, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9799 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller Editing by Michelle Martin)