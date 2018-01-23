FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 6:16 AM / in 2 hours

SGS expects sales growth in 2018 after FY profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Testing and inspection company SGS said it expected to deliver solid organic revenue growth and a higher operating margin in 2018 after net profit rose 14 percent last year, helped by fewer restructuring expenses and the U.S. tax reform.

SGS and peers like France’s Bureau Veritas and Britain’s Intertek are benefiting from expanding regulations, notably in the area of food safety and ecommerce, and have recently seen their oil and minerals businesses recover.

“The group expects to deliver solid organic revenue growth and higher adjusted operating income margin on a constant currency basis,” SGS that tests everything from toy safety to hotel hospitality said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)

