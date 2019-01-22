Swiss testing firm SGS reports 2018 profit rises 3.5 pct

ZURICH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s SGS said 2018 profit rose 3.5 percent, as the testing and inspection company said most businesses performed in line with expectations over the year.

Profit attributable to equity holders was 643 million Swiss francs ($644.55 million), compared to 621 million francs in 2017. Revenue rose 5.6 percent to 6.7 billion francs, the company said in a statement.

For its 2020 outlook, the company remained committed to mid-single-digit organic growth, speeding up mergers and acquisitions and boosting adjusted operating income to above 17 percent, as well as maintaining or increasing its dividend in line with net earnings. ($1 = 0.9976 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)