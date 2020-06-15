SGS ramps up testing for Roundup residue amid Bayer lawsuits

ZURICH, June 15 (Reuters) - SGS SA aims to profit from increased testing for residue left on food by the main ingredient in Bayer AG’s weedkiller Roundup, as the Swiss company said on Monday that nine of its laboratories won an advocacy group’s certification.

SGS said two more labs, in Asia and South America, are also expected to get approval soon from The Detox Project, a group active in publishing information about health concerns linked to glyphosate, the Roundup ingredient. Bayer, which bought Roundup with its $66 billion purchase of U.S. agricultural chemicals giant Monsanto in 2018, faces numerous lawsuits alleging that Roundup causes cancer. (Reporting by John Miller)