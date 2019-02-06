Inspections group SGS names de Daniel finance chief

ZURICH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Swiss inspections group SGS on Wednesday named former Adecco Group executive Dominik de Daniel as chief financial officer as of mid-February.

He replaces Carla De Geyseleer, who resigned “to pursue other career opportunities,” the company said in a statement.

De Daniel has been finance chief for several companies, most recently at flexible workspace group IWG plc, SGS said. He was CFO at staffing outfit Adecco Group from 2006 to 2015.

“We warmly welcome Dominik to SGS where we believe his extensive experience will help us to deliver our long-term strategy,” SGS Chief Executive Frankie Ng said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)