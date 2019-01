ZURICH, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Swiss testing and certification company SGS on Monday said it has acquired Spanish training provider LeanSis Productividad.

The Spanish business employs about 75 people and has annual revenues of about 8 million euros ($9.1 million). Terms for the deal were not disclosed. ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by John Revill Editing by David Goodman)