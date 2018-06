MUMBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - The Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Saturday said a court-appointed arbitrator had allowed it to continue listing and trading of SGX Nifty contracts beyond August 2018, amidst arbitration of a dispute with India’s National Stock Exchange.

But the arbitrator has asked SGX to refrain from offering new India equity derivatives until the final outcome, SGX said in a statement. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)