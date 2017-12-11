UPDATE 1-Singapore Exchange to hike derivative trading fees

(Changes sourcing in headline and lead)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd plans to increase its derivative trading fees for the first time in 15 years, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The fee revision comes after the exchange’s investments in technology and infrastructure to support growing trading volumes.

Annual fees for proprietary trading members including international banks and individual traders are expected to jump to as much as S$25,000 ($18,505) from S$2,000, the Financial Times reported earlier in the day.

The hike in fees will come into effect starting next year, according to the FT.