SGX's regulatory unit enhances rules on auditors after market criticism

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange’s regulatory unit will improve requirements on auditors and valuers in their dealings with listed companies, and standards on valuation reports, such as introducing a regulatory regime for conduct of auditors.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) CEO Tan Boon Gin said the latest rule changes enhance the standards required of auditors and property valuers in their dealings with listed companies.

The moves follow market criticism faced by SGX RegCo, the city-state’s frontline capital markets regulator, over its handling of accounting irregularities at some listed firms. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Himani Sarkar)