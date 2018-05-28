FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 10:14 AM / in an hour

Singapore MAS to require investors to report short positions on SGX stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank said on Monday it will require investors to report short positions and short sell orders in securities listed on the Singapore Exchange effective Oct. 1 to improve transparency on such activities.

Under the new rules, investors with short positions above the threshold of the lower of 0.2 percent of total issued shares or S$2 million ($1.49 million) will have to report the positions to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

$1 = 1.3400 Singapore dollars Reporting by Jack Kim Editing by Jacqueline Wong

