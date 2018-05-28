FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 28, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Singapore MAS to require investors to report short positions on SGX stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank said on Monday it will require investors to report short positions and short sell orders in securities listed on the Singapore Exchange from Oct. 1 to improve transparency on such activities.

Under the new rules, investors with short positions above the threshold of the lower of 0.2 percent of total issued shares or S$2 million ($1.49 million) will have to report the positions to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

MAS said the rule will improve transparency on short selling activities in the market and enable investors to make more informed trading decisions.

MAS will publish aggregated short positions of each security on Wednesday of each week.

The rule was proposed initially in 2016 amid a growing number of public short-selling campaigns against listed companies in the region.

Short selling involves the sale of a security that the seller does not own, or has borrowed, believing that the security’s price will decline so that it can be profitably bought back at a lower price.

$1 = 1.3400 Singapore dollars Reporting by Jack Kim Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.