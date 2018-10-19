FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 19, 2018 / 9:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

SGX Q1 revenue edges up 2 pct, derivatives business outperforms

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) reported a 2 percent rise in July-September revenue underpinned by a robust performance in its derivatives business, while net profit was flat.

SGX’s first-quarter profit came in at S$91.1 million ($66 million) versus S$90.7 million a year earlier, while total revenue rose to S$208.9 million. Revenue from its derivatives unit jumped 21.3 percent and accounted for 47 percent of total revenue.

SGX has seen a steady stream of listings from real estate investment and business trusts but is now seeking to attract start-ups with dual class voting shares. ($1 = S$1.3796) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.