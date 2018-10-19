SGX Q1 revenue edges up 2 pct, derivatives business outperforms

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) reported a 2 percent rise in July-September revenue underpinned by a robust performance in its derivatives business, while net profit was flat.

SGX’s first-quarter profit came in at S$91.1 million ($66 million) versus S$90.7 million a year earlier, while total revenue rose to S$208.9 million. Revenue from its derivatives unit jumped 21.3 percent and accounted for 47 percent of total revenue.

SGX has seen a steady stream of listings from real estate investment and business trusts but is now seeking to attract start-ups with dual class voting shares. ($1 = S$1.3796) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Nick Macfie)