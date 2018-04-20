FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 9:39 AM / in an hour

Singapore Exchange Q3 profit at 10-yr high on strong derivatives revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) reported a 21 percent rise in Jan-March net profit, boosted by a strong performance in its derivatives and securities segment, which boosted profit to the highest in 10 years.

“Our marketing efforts, together with longer trading hours enabled by our new derivatives trading and clearing platform, added to an increase in global participation across products and trading sessions,” SGX CEO Loh Boon Chye said in a statement on Friday.

SGX’s total third-quarter net profit came in at S$100.5 million ($76.5 million) versus S$83.1 million a year ago, while revenue rose 10 percent to S$222.2 million. ($1 = 1.3145 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

