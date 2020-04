SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange reported a 38% jump in quarterly net profit to a 13-year high on Friday, as equities and derivatives trading volume surged on extreme market volatility.

SGX’s profit rose to S$137.5 million ($96.5 million) in Jan-March from a year earlier, while total revenue jumped 29% to a record S$295.8 million, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 1.4246 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)