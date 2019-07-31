Singapore Exchange quarterly profit jumps 24%, securities business improves

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd reported a 24% rise in its net profit for the quarter ending June, and said its securities business had improved in the second half of the year as trading activity picked up.

SGX’s fourth-quarter profit advanced to S$103.9 million ($75.91 million) from a year earlier, while total revenue rose 16.5% to S$248 million. Derivatives revenue jumped 52% and accounted for just over half of its total revenue. ($1 = S$1.3687) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)