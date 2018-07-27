FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 27, 2018 / 10:02 AM / in 3 hours

Singapore's SGX posts biggest net profit in a decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd on Friday posted annual net profit of S$363 million ($266.3 million), slightly below analysts’ expectations, but still its biggest in a decade bolstered by record derivatives trading volumes and bond listings.

The net profit, up 7 percent from a year earlier, came against a revenue of S$845 million, which was the highest since 2000 and up 5 percent on the year.

Analysts’ average estimate for net income was S$372.32 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and the estimate for revenue was $849.2 million.

Loh Boon Chye, chief executive officer of SGX, said: “FY2018 was a record milestone in our financial performance.

“All three core businesses registered higher revenues. Our securities daily average traded value (SDAV) hit a five-year high, with the number of bond listings and derivatives trading volumes reaching record highs.” ($1 = 1.3633 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.