Shaftesbury seeks to collect 50% of rents for April-September

June 10 (Reuters) - Shaftesbury said on Wednesday it would aim to collect 50% of rents due for the months between April and September and permanently move commercial tenants onto monthly rents from October as it seeks to reset leases hammered by the coronavirus crisis.

The company’s EPRA net asset value - a key industry metric that reflects the value of a firm’s buildings - was down 10.6% to 8.78 pounds ($11.21) for the half-year period ended March 31. ($1 = 0.7830 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)