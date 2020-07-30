Company News
July 30, 2020 / 8:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Burger chain Shake Shack posts quarterly loss

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Shake Shack Inc posted a quarterly loss on Thursday, as COVID-19 restrictions forced the burger chain to temporarily close some restaurants and limit dine-in services.

Net loss attributable to Shake Shack was $16.2 million, or 43 cents per share of Class A common stock, in the second quarter ended June 24, compared with a profit of $9 million, or 29 cents per share, a year ago.

It also said same-store sales decreased 39% in fiscal July. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below