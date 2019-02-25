Shaklee did not infringe on Florida company's trademark - ruling

Supplement maker Shaklee did not infringe on the “Healthprint” trademark of Florida-based nutritional analysis company Superior Consulting Services, a federal judge in Orlando ruled.

In a decision on Monday rendering a judgment in Shaklee’s favor, U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell said Superior held a trademark on the Healthprint name but failed to produce evidence that consumers were confused by Shaklee’s use of the term.

