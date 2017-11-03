FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Shandong Trust gets Hong Kong IPO approval -IFR
Sections
Featured
A deadly crossing for Rohingya
World
A deadly crossing for Rohingya
Venezuela to restructure foreign debt, default looms as possibility
Venezuela
Venezuela to restructure foreign debt, default looms as possibility
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2017 / 10:55 AM / in 2 hours

China's Shandong Trust gets Hong Kong IPO approval -IFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Shandong International Trust has won approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for its proposed $300 million listing - the first initial public offering by a mainland trust in more than two decades, IFR reported on Friday.

The company is yet to choose a date to start pre-marketing its deal, the Thomson Reuters publication reported.

Shandong Trust first filed an application for listing a year ago, but that lapsed in April. It refiled its plans in August this year and is looking to raise about $300 million, according to IFR.

Trust companies form part of China’s shadow-banking system and their generally opaque lending and investment activities have come under scrutiny amid growing concerns about the risks posed to the financial system by unregulated lending.

Shandong Trust is the sixth largest trust controlled by a Chinese local government authority, according to its preliminary prospectus. In the filing it reported trust assets worth 254.5 billion yuan ($38.4 billion) as of May 2017.

The last trust companies to list domestically were Shaanxi International Trust and AnXin Trust in 1994.

In February, Shandong Trust received written approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to list up to 676 million shares in Hong Kong, according to a filing from Shanghai-listed shareholder Luxin Venture Capital Group.

Luxin currently holds 6.25 percent of Shandong Trust’s total issued capital. Lucion Group owns 63 percent and CNPC Assets Management holds 25 percent.

BoCom International, CCB International and Haitong International are joint sponsors.

$1 = 6.6266 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Jennifer Hughes; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.