HONG KONG, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Chinese biotech startup Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd was set to open up more than 21 percent in its Hong Kong debut on Monday after raising $394 million in its intial public offering.

Shares were set to open at HK$23.50 ($3.00), 21.3 percent higher than the IPO price of HK$19.38. ($1 = 7.8320 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Richard Pullin)