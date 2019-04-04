Venture Global starts construction at Louisiana Calcasieu LNG plant

SHANGHAI, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. company Venture Global LNG Inc has started construction at its Louisiana Calcasieu liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant after receiving authorisation, a senior company executive said on Thursday.

The Calcasieu Pass facility is designed to produce about 10 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG, or about 1.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas, said Michael Sabel, co-chief executive and co-chairman of Venture Global.

“We received our final FERC authorisation and DOE export authorisation,” he said at the LNG2019 conference in Shanghai, referring to approvals from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the U.S. Department of Energy. (Reporting by David Stanway in SHANGHAI, writing by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Richard Pullin)