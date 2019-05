LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Investment platform Interactive Investor said on Thursday it had dropped a possible bid for Share Plc, less than a week after the brokerage said it had received a preliminary approach.

Interactive Investor said it had been in early stage discussions, but it had decided not to make an offer.

Share PLC stock jumped more than 16 percent in response to the preliminary approach announcement on May 3. (Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)