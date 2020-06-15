Sharjah Islamic Bank hires banks for dollar sukuk, document shows

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Sharjah Islamic Bank has hired a group of banks to arrange a global investor call ahead of a potential issuance of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Monday.

The bank hired Standard Chartered, Bank ABC, Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, KFH Capital and Mashreqbank to arrange the call. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)