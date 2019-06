DUBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah Islamic Bank is set to raise $500 million in capital-boosting sukuk, or Islamic bonds, with a 5% yield, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The Islamic lender received orders of up to $5 billion for the issuance, according to the document. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, Editing by Sylvia Westall)