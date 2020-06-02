UPDATE 1-Emirate of Sharjah starts marketing 7-year dollar sukuk - document

(Adds details, background)

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Sharjah, the third-largest emirate of the United Arab Emirates, began marketing seven-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, denominated in U.S. dollars on Tuesday, according to a document from one of the banks arranging the deal.

It comes as several governments in the Gulf seek to bolster their finances to face the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and a historic slide in oil prices.

Sharjah gave an initial price guidance of around 275 basis points over midswaps for the sukuk, which are Islamic sharia-compliant bonds, according to the document seen by Reuters.

Two sources close to the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday, said the issuance would likely be between $750 million and $1 billion.

Sharjah, rated Baa2 by Moody’s ratings agency and BBB by S&P, is a relatively frequent issuer of U.S. dollar Islamic bonds.

HSBC was hired as global coordinator for the transaction, according to the document.

Other banks on the deal are Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Gulf International Bank, Mashreqbank and Sharjah Islamic Bank, the document also showed.

In May, the emirate raised 2 billion dirhams ($544.54 million) in privately placed one-year sukuk to support its economy during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement by Bank of Sharjah, which arranged that deal.

S&P Global Ratings in April revised its outlook on the emirate to negative from stable due to lower oil prices and the impact of the new coronavirus.

“Although we expect GDP growth to recover in 2021, lower-for-longer oil prices and a protracted lockdown period could pressure the emirate’s fiscal position,” the agency has said. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Additonal reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)