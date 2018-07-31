FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 6:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sharp Q1 operating profit soars 45 pct on growth in electronic devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp reported on Tuesday a 45 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit as revenue at its electronic devices segment soared, cementing its recovery under the ownership of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (Foxconn).

The company said its operating profit was 24.8 billion yen ($223 million) for the April-June period, compared with 17.11 billion yen a year earlier.

Seven analysts on average expected operating profit of 18.8 billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. ($1 = 111.2100 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

