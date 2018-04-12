Canada's Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges

April 12 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom company Shaw Communications Inc reported a quarterly loss on Thursday after it recorded restructuring charges of C$417 million ($331.3 million).

The Calgary-based company reported a net loss of C$164 million, or a loss of 33 Canadian cents per share, in its fiscal second quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with a profit of C$147 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12.4 percent to C$1.36 billion.