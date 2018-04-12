FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Canada's Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom company Shaw Communications Inc reported a quarterly loss on Thursday after it recorded restructuring charges of C$417 million ($331.3 million).

The Calgary-based company reported a net loss of C$164 million, or a loss of 33 Canadian cents per share, in its fiscal second quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with a profit of C$147 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12.4 percent to C$1.36 billion.

$1 = 1.2578 Canadian dollars $1 = 1.2586 Canadian dollars Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha

