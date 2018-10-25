FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 12:23 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Shaw Communications quarterly profit more than halves

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s Shaw Communications Inc on Thursday reported a 58.4 percent slump in quarterly profit, partly hit by restructuring charges and a rise in expenses.

The company's net income fell to C$200 million ($153.29 million), or 39 Canadian cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Aug.31, from C$481 million, or 96 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2RevOAd)

Revenue rose to C$1.34 billion from C$1.24 billion.

The company said it recorded an additional C$16 million restructuring charge in the quarter.

$1 = 1.3047 Canadian dollars Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

