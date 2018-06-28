Shaw Communications reports loss on Corus investment charge

June 28 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom company Shaw Communications Inc reported a quarterly loss on Thursday, hurt by a C$284 million ($214 million) charge related to its investment in Corus Entertainment Inc.

The Calgary-based company posted a loss of C$91 million, or 18 Canadian cents a share, in the third quarter ended May 31, compared with a profit C$133 million, or 27 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7 percent to C$1.3 billion. ($1 = 1.3290 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)